ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Intel Co. (INTC)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,422 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.11 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Intel’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $295,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,271 shares in the company, valued at $649,758.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 4,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $226,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,257 shares of company stock valued at $624,095 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Intel from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

