Prudential Financial Inc. Has $9.11 Million Stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 290,080 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,284 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $9,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

NASDAQ FISI opened at $27.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $443.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $40.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

In other Financial Institutions news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $56,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 74,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,510.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISI. BidaskClub cut Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/prudential-financial-inc-has-9-11-million-stake-in-financial-institutions-inc-fisi.html.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI).

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.