Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 76.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,460 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BYD opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.95. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $40.44.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $612.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.60 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BYD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of October 15, 2018, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1.76 million square feet of casino space, approximately 38,000 gaming machines, 900 table games, 11,000 hotel rooms, and 320 food and beverage outlets located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

