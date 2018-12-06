Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Visteon Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (VC)

Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Visteon in a report released on Monday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visteon’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.48 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 price objective on Visteon and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Consumer Edge began coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (down previously from $123.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.83.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $73.69 on Wednesday. Visteon has a 1 year low of $67.27 and a 1 year high of $140.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 37.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 27.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 92.9% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Visteon by 31.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter.

In other Visteon news, Director Rouzbeh Yassini-Fard bought 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.57 per share, with a total value of $151,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Manzo bought 1,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $77,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,000 shares of company stock worth $691,270. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.