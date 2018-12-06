Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Eaton Vance Corp Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (EV)

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eaton Vance in a research note issued on Monday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eaton Vance’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Eaton Vance in a report on Monday, November 19th. Citigroup downgraded Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.50 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Eaton Vance in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of Eaton Vance stock opened at $38.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 8.35. Eaton Vance has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $60.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $435.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.02 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Eaton Vance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

In other news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $617,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 33,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $1,520,018.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,984 shares of company stock valued at $6,618,100.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,879,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $620,009,000 after buying an additional 270,518 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,145,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,998,000 after buying an additional 224,463 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,813,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 1,857.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 172,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 163,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,621,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

