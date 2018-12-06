Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Cut by Piper Jaffray Companies

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thomson Reuters in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Appert now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ FY2019 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

TRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$69.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TSE TRI opened at C$68.56 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of C$46.69 and a twelve month high of C$68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion.

In other news, insider Brian Louis Scanlon sold 43,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.61, for a total value of C$2,085,175.17. Also, Director Ruth Clamp-Held sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.44, for a total value of C$133,332.48. Insiders sold a total of 186,665 shares of company stock valued at $8,751,016 in the last ninety days.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.452 dividend. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.02%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

