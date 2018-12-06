Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Illumina, Inc. Issued By Leerink Swann (ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Analysts at Leerink Swann boosted their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Illumina in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 3rd. Leerink Swann analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the life sciences company will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.63.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Illumina to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Argus set a $372.00 price target on shares of Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.94.

ILMN stock opened at $334.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Illumina has a 12 month low of $207.51 and a 12 month high of $372.61.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The life sciences company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.26. Illumina had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,482,837,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Illumina by 272.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,023,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $375,668,000 after buying an additional 748,500 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 12.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,826,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,771,511,000 after buying an additional 528,635 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 219.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $153,318,000 after buying an additional 377,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA acquired a new position in Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $77,035,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.57, for a total value of $462,101.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,120.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Omead Ostadan sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total transaction of $197,540.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,112.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,428 shares of company stock valued at $23,533,478. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

