QASH Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. QASH has a market cap of $72.22 million and $1.49 million worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded down 3% against the dollar. One QASH token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00006043 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io, EXX and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.83 or 0.03158386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00029330 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00140416 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00173564 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.41 or 0.09472646 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000118 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH launched on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. QASH’s official website is liquid.plus. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash.

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, EXX, Liquid, Huobi, GOPAX, Hotbit, Gate.io, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

