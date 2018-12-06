QTS Realty Trust (QTS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $48.00 target price on QTS Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.42.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE QTS traded up $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $41.62. 408,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,048. QTS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.75). QTS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $685,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 356,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,945,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 218.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 18,862 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 53,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 45,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of hyperscale and hybrid colocation provides flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.