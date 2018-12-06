QUALCOMM (QCOM) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. QUALCOMM earned a media sentiment score of 1.77 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the wireless technology company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $76.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.74%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 854 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $61,641.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,119.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 18,323 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $1,103,594.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,952 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,408. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

