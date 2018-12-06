Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $720,000 in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) Stock

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,197 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 16.0% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 7.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 10.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter.

MANH opened at $48.26 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $62.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MANH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

