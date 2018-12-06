Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 8,646 Healthequity Inc (HQY)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 18,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HQY opened at $83.60 on Thursday. Healthequity Inc has a one year low of $42.92 and a one year high of $101.58. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.81, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Healthequity had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $70.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Healthequity Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $348,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,048,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,400 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HQY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks downgraded Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.08.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

