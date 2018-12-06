Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Stake in Weibo Corp (WB)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,892 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Weibo were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WB. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Weibo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,350,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in Weibo by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,590,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $189,475,000 after buying an additional 569,900 shares in the last quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new position in Weibo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,344,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Weibo by 898.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 248,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after buying an additional 223,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Weibo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $65.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.42. Weibo Corp has a 1 year low of $53.11 and a 1 year high of $142.12.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.68 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 33.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Weibo Corp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WB. ValuEngine raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays set a $80.00 price objective on Weibo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, TH Capital decreased their price objective on Weibo and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.57.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

