Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 21,153 Shares of W. R. Grace & Co (GRA)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) by 65.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,153 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in W. R. Grace & Co were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 7.5% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,640,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $188,705,000 after purchasing an additional 184,951 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 547,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 1,262.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 104,267 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the second quarter valued at $3,103,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 611.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 36,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 31,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Grace & Co alerts:

GRA opened at $62.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. W. R. Grace & Co has a 12-month low of $58.48 and a 12-month high of $75.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. W. R. Grace & Co had a positive return on equity of 98.65% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $494.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. W. R. Grace & Co’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 28.24%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $86.00 target price on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.11.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/quantbot-technologies-lp-sells-21153-shares-of-w-r-grace-co-gra.html.

W. R. Grace & Co Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.