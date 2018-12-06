Quebecor (QBR.B) PT Raised to C$34.50

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on QBR.B. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Quebecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.45.

Shares of TSE QBR.B opened at C$28.80 on Tuesday. Quebecor has a 12-month low of C$19.50 and a 12-month high of C$25.27.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc is a telecommunications and media company. The Company’s segments include Telecommunications, Media, and Sports and Entertainment. The Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions (including data centers), cable and mobile telephony and over-the-top video services in Canada.

