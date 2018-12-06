Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $21,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 38.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,109,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,459,000 after buying an additional 1,147,470 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,675,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,737,000 after buying an additional 111,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,048,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,223,000 after buying an additional 11,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,877,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,640,000 after buying an additional 96,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 27.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 783,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,541,000 after buying an additional 168,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $121.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.19.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $87.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $116.49.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

WARNING: “Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/quest-diagnostics-inc-dgx-shares-sold-by-tocqueville-asset-management-l-p.html.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.