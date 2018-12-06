Quotient (XQN) Market Cap Hits $0.00

Quotient (CURRENCY:XQN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Quotient coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last week, Quotient has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. Quotient has a total market cap of $0.00 and $7.00 worth of Quotient was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008830 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00020762 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00270694 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00018022 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000028 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000801 BTC.

About Quotient

Quotient is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2014. Quotient’s official Twitter account is @QuotientXQN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quotient

Quotient can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quotient directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quotient should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quotient using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

