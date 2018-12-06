Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Ascena Retail Group Inc (ASNA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 54,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Ascena Retail Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Ascena Retail Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Ascena Retail Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Ascena Retail Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 177,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 39,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ascena Retail Group by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,016,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 695,281 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASNA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ascena Retail Group from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ascena Retail Group from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of Ascena Retail Group stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.50 and a beta of 1.61. Ascena Retail Group Inc has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $5.28.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ascena Retail Group Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

