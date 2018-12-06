Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes $292,000 Position in Wayfair Inc (W)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of W. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,032,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after purchasing an additional 135,526 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,772,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,867,000 after purchasing an additional 108,514 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,215,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,364,000 after purchasing an additional 98,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,409,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,195,000 after purchasing an additional 90,212 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on W. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Wayfair from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Wayfair from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Loop Capital set a $155.00 target price on Wayfair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wayfair from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 26,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $3,564,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,045.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 227 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.29, for a total value of $33,888.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,005,325.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,099 shares of company stock worth $50,817,089 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $108.24 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.53 and a fifty-two week high of $151.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 1.81.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

