Raffles Associates LP Lowers Holdings in Mackinac Financial Co. (MFNC)

Raffles Associates LP decreased its position in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,813 shares during the period. Mackinac Financial comprises approximately 0.8% of Raffles Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Raffles Associates LP’s holdings in Mackinac Financial were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial during the second quarter valued at $8,090,000. M3F Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial during the second quarter valued at $3,556,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 70.3% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 263,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 108,860 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,750,000. Finally, Clover Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 84.3% during the third quarter. Clover Partners L.P. now owns 129,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 59,014 shares during the last quarter. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFNC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.24. 14,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $152.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.53. Mackinac Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 9.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mackinac Financial Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mackinac Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mackinac Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, Director Dennis Bittner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

