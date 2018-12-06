Raffles Associates LP Purchases New Holdings in Standard AVB Financial (STND)

Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 204,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,000. Standard AVB Financial comprises 5.8% of Raffles Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STND. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standard AVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard AVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Standard AVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standard AVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standard AVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000.

In other Standard AVB Financial news, insider Susan M. Deluca sold 1,044 shares of Standard AVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $34,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OTCMKTS STND traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964. Standard AVB Financial has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $39.45.

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd.

About Standard AVB Financial

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank, PaSB that provides various banking products and services. The company offers savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, individual retirement, demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

