Ralph Lauren (RL) PT Lowered to $126.00 at Citigroup

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $139.00 to $126.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RL. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Nomura set a $125.00 price target on Ralph Lauren and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price target on Ralph Lauren and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.69.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $109.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $95.00 and a 52 week high of $147.79.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 20.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.4% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 137,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,941,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,600,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 83,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,434,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

