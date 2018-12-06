Rank Group (RNK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $142.40

Shares of Rank Group PLC (LON:RNK) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 142.40 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 142.40 ($1.86), with a volume of 27711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155.80 ($2.04).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RNK shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Rank Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th.

About Rank Group (LON:RNK)

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

