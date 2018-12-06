Rational (RAA) Given a €620.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €620.00 ($720.93) target price on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RAA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €500.00 ($581.40) price target on Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank set a €609.00 ($708.14) target price on Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Baader Bank set a €565.00 ($656.98) target price on Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Commerzbank set a €444.00 ($516.28) target price on Rational and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €560.00 ($651.16) target price on Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €579.11 ($673.39).

Get Rational alerts:

FRA:RAA opened at €462.80 ($538.14) on Wednesday. Rational has a 1-year low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 1-year high of €595.02 ($691.88).

Rational Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells cooking appliances for professional kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers the SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus products that cook via steam and hot air. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional product that cooks with direct contact heat or in liquids.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Rational Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rational and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.