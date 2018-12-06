Raven Industries (RAVN) & Shiner International (UECN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) and Shiner International (OTCMKTS:UECN) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Raven Industries alerts:

74.8% of Raven Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Raven Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of Shiner International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Raven Industries has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shiner International has a beta of -2.32, indicating that its share price is 332% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Raven Industries and Shiner International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raven Industries 13.82% 18.49% 15.71% Shiner International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Raven Industries and Shiner International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raven Industries $377.32 million 3.76 $41.02 million $1.14 34.58 Shiner International $76.33 million 0.01 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A

Raven Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Shiner International.

Dividends

Raven Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Shiner International does not pay a dividend. Raven Industries pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Raven Industries and Shiner International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Raven Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00 Shiner International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Raven Industries currently has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.14%. Given Raven Industries’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Raven Industries is more favorable than Shiner International.

Summary

Raven Industries beats Shiner International on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc., a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields. Its products include field computers, application controls, GPS-guidance and assisted-steering systems, automatic boom controls, injection systems, and planter and seeder controls, as well as Slingshot, an integrated real-time kinematic and information platform; and services comprise high-speed in-field Internet connectivity and cloud-based data management. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and through aftermarket distribution partners. The Engineered Films segment produces plastic films and sheeting for geomembrane, agricultural, construction, and industrial applications. It sells its products directly to end-customers and through independent third-party distributors. The Aerostar segment offers high-altitude balloons, tethered aerostats, and radar processing systems to provide research, communications, and situational awareness to government and commercial customers in the aerospace/defense, radar, and lighter-than-air markets. Raven Industries, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About Shiner International

Shiner International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bi-axially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) tobacco films, coated films, color printing products, advanced films, and water based coatings in Chinese China, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America, and South America. Its BOPP films are used in printing, lamination, and over-wrap packaging applications. The company also provides color printing services that consist of surface printing and reverse printing services used by consumer goods manufacturers and beverage companies. It serves food, tobacco, chemical, agribusiness, medical, pharmaceutical, personal care, electronics, automotive, construction, graphics, music and video publishing, and other consumer goods industries. The company sells its packaging and anti-counterfeit plastic films, coated film, and color printing products through a network of distributors and converters. Shiner International, Inc. is headquartered in Haikou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.