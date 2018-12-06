Raymond E. Cabillot Purchases 2,141 Shares of Air T, Inc. (AIRT) Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $64,058.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.27. Air T, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.34 million for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Air T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned about 11.45% of Air T worth $7,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and ground support services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2018, this segment had 79 aircrafts under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

