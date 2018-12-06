Raymond James Reaffirms Hold Rating for MidSouth Bancorp (MSL)

Raymond James restated their hold rating on shares of MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidSouth Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded MidSouth Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, FIG Partners cut MidSouth Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Get MidSouth Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSL opened at $12.39 on Monday. MidSouth Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.99 million, a PE ratio of -45.89 and a beta of 1.34.

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The bank reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. MidSouth Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MidSouth Bancorp will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. MidSouth Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.81%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MidSouth Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MidSouth Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MidSouth Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MidSouth Bancorp by 8.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MidSouth Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 665,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 49,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

MidSouth Bancorp Company Profile

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, money market, savings accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposits; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for MidSouth Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidSouth Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.