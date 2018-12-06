Raymond James Reiterates “$45.00” Price Target for HD Supply (HDS)

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) received a $45.00 target price from stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of HD Supply from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of HDS stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.65. The stock had a trading volume of 15,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,521. HD Supply has a 52-week low of $34.49 and a 52-week high of $46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 38.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HD Supply will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other HD Supply news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 621,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $26,321,726.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in HD Supply by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HD Supply by 53.4% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in HD Supply by 7.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in HD Supply by 4.7% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 32,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in HD Supply by 35.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

