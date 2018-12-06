Raymond James (RJF) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Raymond James earned a daily sentiment score of 1.05 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Raymond James’ score:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $111.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.63.

RJF stock opened at $76.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.74. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $71.93 and a 52 week high of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

In other Raymond James news, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 5,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $527,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.75 per share, with a total value of $110,625.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,056.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

