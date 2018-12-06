Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $180,000 in First Horizon National Corp (FHN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 640.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 43,372 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 370,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, AT Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $15.59 on Thursday. First Horizon National Corp has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $441.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. ValuEngine upgraded First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $20.00 target price on First Horizon National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

In other news, EVP Yousef A. Valine bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $48,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,693.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell bought 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $250,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,028.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 68,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,980 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

