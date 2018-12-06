Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RYAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.67.

NYSE RYAM opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $696.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.60.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, Chairman Paul G. Boynton bought 10,000 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 273,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,834.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 19.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 14.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 6.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, and Pulp & Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

