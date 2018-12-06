React Group (REAT) Stock Price Down 19.7%

React Group PLC (LON:REAT)’s share price dropped 19.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Approximately 378,256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 584,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

About React Group (LON:REAT)

REACT Group Plc provides specialist cleaning and decontamination service to the public sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers ducting and fan cleaning, clinical/non-clinical waste disposal, fly tipping clear, decontamination, roadside/layby and transit area deep clean, search and removal, animal/human fatality management, and pigeon guano removal/anti bird services.

