RealPage Inc (RP) Holdings Raised by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in RealPage were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealPage during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RealPage during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of RealPage by 78.9% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of RealPage during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RealPage during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get RealPage alerts:

RP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of RealPage in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of RealPage in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price target on shares of RealPage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NASDAQ:RP opened at $50.41 on Thursday. RealPage Inc has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.03 and a beta of 1.36.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. RealPage had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $224.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RealPage Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $1,545,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,449.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $7,341,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,355,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,539,915.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,883,109 shares of company stock valued at $111,416,765 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/realpage-inc-rp-holdings-raised-by-connor-clark-lunn-investment-management-ltd.html.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.