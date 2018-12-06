Redt Energy (RED) Stock Price Down 14.1%

Shares of Redt Energy PLC (LON:RED) were down 14.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06). Approximately 2,770,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 916,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.70 ($0.07).

Separately, VSA Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Redt Energy in a research note on Monday, September 17th.

Redt Energy Company Profile (LON:RED)

redT energy plc, formerly Camco Clean Energy plc, is engaged in developing and supplying energy storage systems based on vanadium redox flow technology for on and off-grid applications. The Company’s segments include US business, Africa Clean Energy business, redT Energy Storage business and Group (Other).

