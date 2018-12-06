ReeCoin Trading Up 5% This Week (REE)

ReeCoin (CURRENCY:REE) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last week, ReeCoin has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One ReeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ReeCoin has a market capitalization of $175,206.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ReeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.01925786 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00511338 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00021261 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00010309 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00018836 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00017730 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007991 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

ReeCoin Profile

ReeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2016. ReeCoin’s total supply is 6,650,666,335 coins and its circulating supply is 2,560,000,000 coins. ReeCoin’s official Twitter account is @reecoindev. The official website for ReeCoin is reecoin.tech.

Buying and Selling ReeCoin

ReeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.