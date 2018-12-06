Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) Stake Boosted by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Regal Beloit in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Regal Beloit to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

Shares of RBC opened at $75.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. Regal Beloit Corp has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $925.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.18 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

