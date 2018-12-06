Regency Centers Corp (REG) Position Decreased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Regency Centers worth $12,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $741,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 611,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,966,000 after purchasing an additional 33,378 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

NYSE:REG opened at $63.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Corp has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $70.64.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $278.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.51 million. Equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.16%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $137,871.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,279.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.30.

WARNING: “Regency Centers Corp (REG) Position Decreased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/regency-centers-corp-reg-position-decreased-by-great-west-life-assurance-co-can.html.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.