Regions Financial (RF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage currently has $16.20 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush set a $22.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Regions Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.68.

NYSE RF opened at $15.59 on Friday. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,743,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,038,000 after buying an additional 6,813,530 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,807,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,818,000 after buying an additional 4,486,512 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,054,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,993,000 after buying an additional 3,013,569 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,888,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,411,000 after buying an additional 2,846,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,996,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,394,000 after buying an additional 2,670,907 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

