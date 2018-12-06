Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 73,300 Shares of TELUS Co. (TU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,335,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $196,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of TELUS by 36.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,920,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $459,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,698 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in TELUS by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,597,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $270,787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,963 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,606,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $206,521,000 after purchasing an additional 95,570 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in TELUS by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,525,402 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $196,439,000 after purchasing an additional 814,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in TELUS by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,447,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $200,692,000 after purchasing an additional 325,642 shares in the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TU opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $33.64 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.4158 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 79.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TU shares. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Sunday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Saturday, November 17th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a report on Sunday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TELUS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

