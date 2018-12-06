Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (HAE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,256,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 286,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $258,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 15.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,439,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $164,899,000 after purchasing an additional 194,045 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 231.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,005,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $115,243,000 after purchasing an additional 701,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,942,000 after purchasing an additional 69,094 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 22.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 839,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,288,000 after purchasing an additional 155,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 40.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,335,000 after purchasing an additional 203,656 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

HAE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $39,325.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $548,609.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,653 shares of company stock worth $6,973,391. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $103.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.09. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $117.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $241.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.44 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/renaissance-technologies-llc-increases-holdings-in-haemonetics-co-hae.html.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.