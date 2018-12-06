Renewable Energy Group (REGI) & Solarwindow Technologies (WNDW) Head to Head Comparison

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) and Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Renewable Energy Group has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solarwindow Technologies has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Renewable Energy Group and Solarwindow Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renewable Energy Group $2.16 billion 0.45 -$79.07 million ($2.04) -12.77 Solarwindow Technologies N/A N/A -$6.85 million N/A N/A

Solarwindow Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Renewable Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares Renewable Energy Group and Solarwindow Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renewable Energy Group 10.21% 34.52% 21.21% Solarwindow Technologies N/A N/A -372.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Renewable Energy Group and Solarwindow Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renewable Energy Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Solarwindow Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.68%. Given Renewable Energy Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Renewable Energy Group is more favorable than Solarwindow Technologies.

Summary

Renewable Energy Group beats Solarwindow Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in North America. The company operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It acquires feedstock; and manages construction and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities. The company also produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, and inedible animal fat, as well as soybean or canola oil; and markets, distributes, and sells biomass-based diesel and its co-products. In addition, it is involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, California Low Carbon Fuel Standard credits, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. Further, the company provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies; and construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. Additionally, it engages in the production of renewable chemicals, advanced biofuels, and other products; and trading of petroleum-based heating oil and diesel fuel. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

About Solarwindow Technologies

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. develops electricity-generating systems using see-through glass windows and flexible plastic products. It engages in developing SolarWindow electricity-generating systems that harvest light energy from the sun and artificial sources using a coating of organic photovoltaic solar cell. The company is also involved in developing SolarWindowCommercial, a flat glass product for installation in new commercial towers under construction and replacement windows; SolarWindowStructural Glass, a structural glass wall and curtain for tall structures; SolarWindowArchitectural Glass, a textured and decorative interior glass walls, room dividers, etc.; and SolarWindowResidential, a window glass for installation in new residential homes under construction and replacement windows. In addition, it engages in developing SolarWindowFlex, a flexible film, which is applied directly onto glass for retrofit to existing commercial towers, buildings, and residential homes; SolarWindowBIPV components associated with BIPV applications in homes, buildings, and office towers; and SolarWindow Retrofit Veneer, a transparent, tinted, and flexible veneer that installers can apply directly over top of existing windows. The company was formerly known as New Energy Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. in March 2015. SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Columbia, Maryland.

