Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (RBCAA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

RBCAA opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $50.70. The company has a market capitalization of $848.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 13.9% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 18,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 21.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 32.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 918,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,590,000 after buying an additional 113,318 shares during the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

