Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) is Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 118.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Cognios Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $2,319,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 769,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,571,000 after acquiring an additional 184,239 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Republic Services from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Republic Services from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Republic Services from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

Shares of RSG opened at $76.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $78.54.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 13.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.35 per share, with a total value of $108,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) is Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s 9th Largest Position” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/republic-services-inc-rsg-is-dynamic-technology-lab-private-ltds-9th-largest-position.html.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.