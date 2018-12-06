Research Analysts Set Expectations for RMR Group Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (RMR)

RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for RMR Group in a report released on Monday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for RMR Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. B. Riley upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of RMR opened at $63.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.61. RMR Group has a 12-month low of $52.81 and a 12-month high of $98.00.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.32 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th. This is a positive change from RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RMR Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in RMR Group by 72.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RMR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RMR Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in RMR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. 18.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 1,400 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

