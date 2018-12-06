Research Analysts’ Upgrades for December, 6th (AAP, BKRKF, COF, CTL, DISCA, HUM, HWC, MYRG, NGVT, RELX)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, December 6th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $200.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Advance Auto Parts is streamlining its supply chain and is opting for store transformation and inventory positioning in order to meet the evolving need of the customers. It is focusing to expand its footprint by opening new stores, widening online presence and strategic collaborations. Earlier in October, the company collaborated with Walmart to create an automotive specialty store on Walmart.com. Also, the company’s stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to, over the past three months.”

Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from an underperform rating to an outperform rating.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Capital One’s shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. Moreover, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. A strong liquidity position, strength in its credit card and online banking businesses, higher interest rates and solid loan balance will aid growth further. Moreover, benefits from lower tax rates and restructuring initiatives will support financials. However, mounting operating expenses and deteriorating asset quality remain major concerns for the company.”

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CenturyLink’s focus on transforming its business operations through product evolution and digitizing of customer interaction bodes well for future revenue growth. Its strong network capabilities, integrated hosting and network solutions are likely to promote growth in the cloud business. The company views its managed and cloud services as a key differentiator from other players in the market. CenturyLink is working with customers to enable their 5G roadmaps while extending its fiber footprint. It introduced Dynamic Connections as part of its Cloud Connect portfolio and announced the global expansion of its SD-WAN solutions, while expanding its platform to cloud service and software-as-a-service providers. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year on average. However, CenturyLink’s core local phone business has slowed down due to the substitution of traditional wireline telephone services, limiting its growth potential.”

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) was upgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Pivotal Research currently has $27.00 price target on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We value Discovery using a DCF, with a near-term discount rate of 6.7%, a long-term discount rate of 13.5% and a 2.5% long-term growth rate.””

Humana (NYSE:HUM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $373.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Humana’s shares have outperformed its industry’s growth in a year’s time. Moreover, it has witnessed its 2018 and 2019 earnings estimates move upward over the past 30 days. The insurer is well-poised for growth on the back of its strong Medicare business. Its top line has been witnessing an uptrend for the past several years. Sufficient generation of cash flow has helped the company take up many capital deployment initiatives aimed at enhancing its shareholder value. Acquisitions and dispositions made by the company have also led to business growth over the last few quarters. However, its rising level of expenses since 2010 persistently weighs on the bottom line. The company expects to witness rise in benefit expenses which will lead to an overall increase in operating expenses going forward.”

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) was upgraded by analysts at FIG Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie to a buy rating.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $106.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ingevity has outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past six months. The company is well placed to gain from the Georgia-Pacific’s pine chemicals business buyout. Moreover, positive developments in the U.S. drilling activity is expected to boost performance of its Performance Chemicals division. Shifting to high margin products along with improved TOFA pricing should also lend support to its margins. The company should also gain from the expected activated carbon demand growth based on early adoption by some regions in China.”

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to an outperform rating.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Gibraltar is progressing well operationally as well as financially on the back of its four-pillar value creation strategy that comprises operational excellence, product innovation, portfolio management and acquisitions as a strategic accelerator. Moreover, strong demand for community solar, which is the market Gibraltar serves, is quite encouraging. However, rising material cost remain a headwind. The company’s high dependency on government funding further add to the woes. Although shares of Gibraltar have outperformed the industry so far this year, its earnings estimate for 2018 has declined over the past 60 days, reflecting analyst's concern over the stock’s upside potential.”

SOUTH32 Ltd/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

WestJet Airlines (OTCMKTS:WJAFF) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

