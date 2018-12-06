Resonant Inc (RESN) VP Neal Fenzi Sells 7,129 Shares

Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) VP Neal Fenzi sold 7,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $12,119.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,436.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Neal Fenzi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 21st, Neal Fenzi sold 1,298 shares of Resonant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $2,427.26.
RESN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 228,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.00. Resonant Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55.
Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 80.75% and a negative net margin of 4,630.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Resonant Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on Resonant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Resonant to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Resonant in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Resonant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Resonant by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,076 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Resonant by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 35,159 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Resonant by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 136,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Resonant
Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, engages in the development of filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.
