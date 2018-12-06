Restart Energy MWAT One Day Volume Reaches $18,745.00 (MWAT)

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 6th. Restart Energy MWAT has a total market capitalization of $5.56 million and $18,745.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Restart Energy MWAT has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One Restart Energy MWAT token can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Sistemkoin, IDEX and Coinsuper.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008943 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00027236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.28 or 0.02757634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00141746 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00180287 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.90 or 0.09662887 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Restart Energy MWAT Token Profile

Restart Energy MWAT’s genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 485,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 452,750,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Restart Energy MWAT is restartenergy.io.

Restart Energy MWAT Token Trading

Restart Energy MWAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Kucoin, IDEX, Sistemkoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Restart Energy MWAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Restart Energy MWAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

