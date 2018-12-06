Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Restaurant Brands have underperformed the industry in the past year, the company’s solid expansion efforts, various sales building strategies and focus on franchise business model should continue to drive growth. Restaurant Brands aims to maintain comps growth at its brands via various sales-boosting initiatives like improving services, reimaging restaurants and innovating menu. Further, the company plans to continue focusing on expansion and franchisee profitability to drive long-term growth. However, competition and increased labor wages might hurt profits. Earnings estimates for the current year have also declined over the past 60 days, raising analysts’ concern. Nonetheless, focus on drive growth at the company’s flagship Burger King continues to encourage.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $74.00 price target on Restaurant Brands International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.80.

QSR opened at $56.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $65.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 12.76%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,031,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $416,324,000 after buying an additional 1,278,277 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,681,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $396,022,000 after buying an additional 1,502,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,940,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $352,154,000 after buying an additional 184,714 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,239,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,863,000 after buying an additional 232,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,008,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $237,631,000 after buying an additional 626,032 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

