Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (RH) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Analysts expect Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) to announce $2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Restoration Hardware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.86. Restoration Hardware reported earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will report full-year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $8.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Restoration Hardware.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.46. Restoration Hardware had a return on equity of 404.46% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.28.

In other news, Director Ali Rowghani sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total value of $392,152.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,953 shares in the company, valued at $901,665.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman bought 7,622 shares of Restoration Hardware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $131.19 per share, with a total value of $999,930.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,253,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,614,625.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Restoration Hardware stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of Restoration Hardware worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $137.13 on Monday. Restoration Hardware has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $164.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath ware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

