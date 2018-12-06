Restoration Robotics Inc (HAIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:HAIR) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Restoration Robotics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). Restoration Robotics posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Restoration Robotics will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.55). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Restoration Robotics.

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 million. Restoration Robotics had a negative net margin of 103.09% and a negative return on equity of 324.32%.

HAIR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Restoration Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on Restoration Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Restoration Robotics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.44.

Restoration Robotics stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Restoration Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $8.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAIR. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Restoration Robotics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Restoration Robotics by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 21,750 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Restoration Robotics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restoration Robotics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Interwest Venture Management Co. raised its position in shares of Restoration Robotics by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. now owns 5,355,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restoration Robotics

Restoration Robotics, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites.

